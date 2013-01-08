Jan 8 Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said the
European Commission has
approved expanding the use of Prevenar 13, its pneumococcal
conjugate vaccine, to older children and adolescents 6 to 17
years old.
The vaccine protects against the potentially fatal effects
of pneumococcal disease, a group of illnesses caused by the
bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, also known as pneumococcus.
Children in this age group who have not previously received
Prevenar 13 may receive a single dose of the vaccine, Pfizer
said.
The European Commission's decision to approve this expanded
indication followed submission and review of a Phase 3 trial of
Prevenar 13 in 592 healthy children and adolescents, including
those with underlying medical conditions such as asthma.
Prevenar 13 was first introduced for use in infants and
young children in December 2009 in Europe and is now approved
for such use in more than 120 countries.
It is not indicated for the prevention of pneumococcal
pneumonia in the pediatric population in the United States.
The vaccine is approved for use in adults 50 years of age
and older in more than 80 countries.