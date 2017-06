Jan 25 Pfizer Inc on Friday said U.S. regulators had approved wider use of its Prevnar 13 vaccine to prevent infections with pneumococcal bacteria, for children and adolescents aged 6 years to 17 years.

The product, one of Pfizer's biggest brands, was approved in the United States in early 2010 to prevent infections among infants and young children. The bacteria can cause pneumonia, ear infections and other problems.