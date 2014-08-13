Aug 13 An influential U.S. medical advisory
panel on Wednesday recommended that people 65 and older be given
Pfizer Inc's blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine to protect
against pneumococcal bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other
infections.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), in
a 13-2 vote, recommended that elderly patients take Pfizer's
vaccine, even if they had previously been vaccinated with Merck
& Co's leading Pneumovax vaccine.
But the panel, which provides medical advice to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed concern
that the federal Medicare insurance program for the elderly
currently is unable to cover Prevnar 13 for patients who have
already taken Pneumovax.
A Medicare official, speaking to the panel in Atlanta, said
his agency would have to change its rules in order to qualify
such patients for reimbursement, and that its evaluation would
likely stretch out until January 2016.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Gunna Dickson)