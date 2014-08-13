(Adds company comment, panel recommendations, vaccine
background)
By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 13 An influential U.S. medical advisory
panel on Wednesday recommended that people 65 and older be given
Pfizer Inc's blockbuster Prevnar 13 vaccine to protect
against pneumococcal bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other
infections.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), in
a 13-2 vote, recommended that elderly patients take Pfizer's
vaccine, even if they had previously been vaccinated with Merck
& Co's leading Pneumovax vaccine.
But the panel, which provides medical advice to the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, expressed concern
that the federal Medicare insurance program for the elderly
currently is unable to cover Prevnar 13 for patients who have
already taken Pneumovax.
A Medicare official, speaking to the panel in Atlanta, said
his agency would have to change its rules in order to qualify
such patients for reimbursement, and that its evaluation would
likely extend until January 2016.
Prevnar 13 and an older version of the vaccine known as
Prevnar 7 have combined annual sales of almost $4.5 billion,
making them Pfizer's second-biggest franchise. Prevnar 13 is
approved for children 6 weeks through 17 years of age, and for
adults 50 and older.
Although used mainly to prevent infections in young
children, data in March from a large-scale trial showed Prevnar
13 was highly effective in those 65 and older. Based on its
brightened prospects in the elderly, industry analysts raised
their long-term sales forecasts for the vaccine by as much as $3
billion a year.
But the forecasts hinged on a positive recommendation from
ACIP, whose endorsements doctors and insurers rely upon in
deciding whether to prescribe and reimburse vaccines.
"They (ACIP) are probably the most senior body in the United
States that makes recommendations for use of vaccines, and once
they make a recommendation, that is what insurers follow," said
Susan Silbermann, president of Pfizer Vaccines. She noted,
however, that the director of the Centers for Disease Control
must ratify the advisory panel's decision.
The panel recommended that adults 65 years or older who have
not previously received either Prevnar or Pneumovax, or whose
previous vaccination history is unknown, should first receive a
dose of Prevnar 13, followed by a dose of Pneumovax.
Adults in that age range who have not previously received
Prevnar 13, but have received Pneumovax, should receive a dose
of Prevnar, the panel recommended.
The panel also recommended that Prevnar 13 be re-evaluated
in 2018, and revised as needed. That is because far fewer people
are expected to be prone to infections after others are widely
vaccinated - a phenomenon known as herd immunity.
Pneumovax had global sales of $653 million in 2013, with 8
million doses distributed in the United States. But many doctors
have said they consider the product minimally effective.
Pfizer shares were up 1.2 percent in after-hours trading,
from their closing price on Wednesday of $28.08.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; editing by Gunna Dickson)