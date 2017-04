WASHINGTON, July 30 Pfizer Inc will pay $490.9 million to resolve accusations of illegal marketing of the drug Rapamune dating to Pfizer's 2009 acquisition of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals Inc, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Wyeth trained its national Rapamune sales force to promote the use of the drug in situations not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the department said in a statement.