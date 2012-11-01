* Q3 EPS, excluding items, matches $0.53 forecast
* Q3 sales $13.98 billion vs forecast of $14.64 billion
* Authorizes another $10 bln in share repurchases
* Lowers high end of 2012 forecast
* Shares fall 1.3 percent
By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 1 Pfizer Inc on Thursday posted
quarterly revenue well below Wall Street expectations, as sales
of the pharmaceutical company's Prevnar pediatric vaccine
disappointed and emerging market revenue dropped sharply.
A sharper-than-expected decline for Lipitor, the cholesterol
fighter that began facing cheaper generics late last year, also
hit revenue.
Pfizer's global sales slid 16 percent to $13.98 billion,
well below Wall Street expectations of $14.64 billion.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 53 cents per share,
matching the average analyst forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pfizer in recent years has failed to produce many big-selling
new drugs. But company shares have risen 13.5 percent in the
last year, outperforming 11.5 percent gains for the drug sector,
largely on optimism for its new treatments for cancer, blood
clots, arthritis and other diseases.
Investors also have applauded sharp cost cuts, including to
its research budget, and the recent decision to sell its baby
formula business to Nestle SA for almost $12 billion.
That deal is slated to close in the first half of 2013. The
company has a history of buying back shares, which has kept
investors onboard.
Pfizer on Thursday authorized an extra $10 billion in share
repurchases, given the planned sale of the nutritionals
business. The company has repurchased $5.9 billion of common
stock so far this year of an an earlier $10 billion
authorization.
Asked if Pfizer's recipe of new medicines, cost cuts and
share buybacks was sustainable, Barclays analyst Tony Butler
replied: "I'm not so sure."
He said his main concern is whether Pfizer can introduce
enough lucrative products to restore revenue growth, amid
Lipitor's plunging sales and looming generic competition or
declining royalties.
"If you don't make enough widgets, you can't be successful
in the long term," Butler said, adding that cost cuts have been
a more proven prowess at Pfizer than development of drugs with
big sales.
Lung cancer drug Xalkori and kidney cancer treatment Inlyta,
new drugs that had impressive results in clinical trials, posted
disappointing quarterly sales of $38 million and $30 million,
respectively, said Butler.
But company Chief Executive Ian Read said the pair of cancer
drugs has potential, while other medicines -- including an
experimental blood clot preventer called Eliquis -- would prove
themselves over time.
"You don't fix the innovative core of a pharmaceuticals
business in two years," he said in an interview. He noted that
operations of the New York-based drugmaker have not been
significantly affected by Hurricane Sandy.
The largest U.S. drugmaker earned $3.21 billion, or 43 cents
per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $3.74
billion, or 48 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when
the company recorded a $1.3 billion gain on the sale of its
Capsugel business.
"Like many others in the third quarter, Pfizer was weak at
the revenue line, missing (forecasts) by 5 percent," Jefferies &
Co analyst Jeffrey Holford said.
Revenue from emerging markets - countries whose
fast-expanding economies are a mainstay for Pfizer growth - fell
2 percent to $2.39 billion as the stronger dollar cut into the
value of sales. By contrast, emerging market sales had jumped 8
percent in the prior quarter.
Although Pfizer has hitched its future largely to sales in
developing markets such as China, India, Eastern Europe and
South America, sales are highly variable there because of
fluctuating interest rates and a range of regional factors.
Pfizer Chief Financial Officer Frank D'Amelio said the
company expects annual emerging market sales to grow in the
"high-single-digit" percentage range in the next few years,
fueled by overall growth in healthcare spending.
Sales of Prevnar 13 fell 14 percent to $868 million, while
sales of its older Prevnar 7 vaccine dropped 17 percent to $81
million. The widely used vaccines, obtained through Pfizer's
merger in 2009 with Wyeth, are now Pfizer's
second-biggest-selling franchise.
Prevnar, used to prevent infection with pneumococcal
bacteria that can cause pneumonia, ear infections and other
problems, logged especially sharp declines in the United States
and developed Europe.
D'Amelio said that was because children last year were given
a one-time extra vaccination to afford them the same protection
as Prevnar 13, which protects against 13 strains of pneumococcal
bacteria. The older Prevnar protects against 7 strains.
"That was a one-time opportunity," D'Amelio said. Pfizer
also cited "minimal" demand by adults for Prevnar 13.
Lipitor sales plunged 71 percent to $749 million. It had
been the world's biggest drug until its U.S. patent lapsed in
late November, opening the floodgates to cheaper generics.
Sales of animal health products fell 2 percent to $1.0
billion while sales of consumer health care brands rose 2
percent to $780 million.
Pfizer said it now expects 2012 earnings of $2.14 to $2.17
per share, from its prior view of $2.12 to $2.22 per share.