Oct 28 Pfizer Inc reported better than
expected quarterly results, helped by growing sales of its
cancer drugs and demand for its medicines in emerging markets,
but did not signal any acquisition plans in the wake of its
recent failed efforts to buy rival British drugmaker AstraZeneca
Plc.
The largest U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.67
billion, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. That
compared with $2.59 billion, or 39 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period, when it took charges for restructurings,
asset writedowns and other costs.
Excluding special items, Pfizer earned 57 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, expected 55 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
