PRECIOUS-Gold set for first monthly drop since Dec as Fed rate hike likely

* Gold, palladium heading for first monthly decline since December * Spot gold may break support at $1,257 per ounce- technicals * Silver falls after hitting one-month high on Tuesday (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 31 Gold fell for a third day on Wednesday, set for its first monthly drop since December, as U.S. economic data boosted the case for an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. U.S. consumer spending recorded