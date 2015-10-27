PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 2.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.
The company's net income fell to $2.13 billion, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $12.09 billion from $12.36 billion, the company said on Tuesday.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28