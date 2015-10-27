Oct 27 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 2.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

The company's net income fell to $2.13 billion, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.67 billion, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $12.09 billion from $12.36 billion, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)