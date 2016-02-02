Feb 2 Pfizer Inc, which has agreed to buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc for $160 billion, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Hospira acquisition and demand for its pneumonia vaccine.

Net income fell to $613 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.23 billion, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $14.05 billion from $13.12 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)