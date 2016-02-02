BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc, which has agreed to buy Botox-maker Allergan Plc for $160 billion, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by its Hospira acquisition and demand for its pneumonia vaccine.
Net income fell to $613 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $1.23 billion, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $14.05 billion from $13.12 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.