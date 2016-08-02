BRIEF-Apex Resources files for non-timely 10-Q
* Apex Resources Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qA8GC8) Further company coverage:
Aug 2 Pfizer Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 11 percent, driven by sales of newer drugs and the acquisition of hospital products company Hospira last year.
The largest U.S. drugmaker's revenue rose to $13.15 billion in the second quarter from $11.85 billion, a year earlier.
The company's net income fell to $2.02 billion, or 33 cents per share, from $2.63 billion, or 42 cents per share.
Pfizer in April terminated its $160 billion tax inversion deal to acquire Irish drugmaker Allergan Plc. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
KINSHASA, May 19 Democratic Republic of Congo's government plans to re-introduce legislation in parliament next week to revise the mining code a year after withdrawing it amid fierce opposition from mining companies, the mines minister told Reuters on Friday.