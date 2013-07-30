* Lipitor sales drag in quarter, cancer drugs strong
* Results come day after plan for branded, generics split
July 30 Pfizer Inc reported
second-quarter earnings slightly ahead of estimates on Tuesday
as the largest U.S. drugmaker lines up a business split that
could lead to the spinoff of its generics division.
The company, hit by falling sales of its now off-patent
cholesterol fighter Lipitor, reaffirmed its financial outlook
for the year.
For the second quarter, adjusted income fell 10 percent to
$4.00 billion, or 56 cents a share, from $4.45 billion, or 59
cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue dropped 7 percent to
$12.97 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected second-quarter income of 55
cents a share, on revenue of $13.01 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Atlantic Equities analyst Richard Purkiss said improved
profit margins, helped by cost controls, were responsible for
the slightly better-than-expected profit.
Pfizer said it planned to separate its commercial operations
into two units for branded products and a third for generics.
Chief Executive Ian Read has been reviewing the group's
structure after divesting its nutrition and animal health
businesses.
Read said Pfizer's new model would help revitalize its
innovation-based core drugs business, while enhancing the value
of consumer and off-patent established brands and maximizing the
use of capital.
Pfizer's generics business, which represents 17 percent of
total sales, has far lower profit margins than its
patent-protected drugs.
Many analysts have urged Pfizer to spin off generics so it
can focus on core branded pharmaceuticals, although such a move
is unlikely before 2016.
Within the core drugs division, revenues from cancer
medicines increased by 28 percent in the second quarter, helped
by new products like Inlyta and Xalkori.
Read also said he expected business in emerging markets to
accelerate in the second half of the year, led by China.
"From a total company view, we are tracking to our
expectations for the full year and continue to capitalize on the
investments we are making to better position Pfizer for
long-term success," he added.
Pfizer reiterated that it expected full-year earnings of
$2.10 to $2.20 per share.
LIPITOR, PREVNAR TAKE HITS
It reported global sales of $12.97 billion, slightly lower
than Wall Street estimates of $13.02 billion.
The 7 percent fall in quarterly revenue reflected an
operational decline of 4 percent and an unfavorable impact from
foreign exchange of 3 percent.
The biggest hit came from losses of exclusivity on Lipitor,
while shifts in government purchasing patterns for bulk orders
of Pfizer's Prevnar pneumococcal vaccine also took a toll.
The U.S. drugmaker's determination to reshape its business
is part of a wider trend among pharmaceutical companies around
the world to divest slower-growing and maturing operations.
Abbott Laboratories' decision to split off its
innovative drugs into AbbVie Inc, in particular, has
fueled a rethinking across the industry as to whether other
companies or groups of investors may be better owners for
certain assets.
In Europe, GlaxoSmithKline Plc is also selling off
certain non-core brands, and in April it took a similar tack to
Pfizer by opting to bundle many of its established drugs into a
new unit.
Last November, Pfizer sold its nutrition business to Nestle
SA for $11.85 billion in cash, and in February spun
off its animal health business into a new company called Zoetis
Inc.