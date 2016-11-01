Nov 1 Pfizer Inc, the largest U.S.
drugmaker, reported a 38 percent fall in quarterly net income on
Tuesday, largely due to an impairment charge related to the
pending sale of its Hospira infusion therapy business.
The company said its net income fell to $1.32 billion, or 21
cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.13 billion, or 34
cents per share, a year earlier.
Pfizer agreed in October to sell the Hospira infusion
therapy business to ICU Medical Inc, taking a 16.6
percent stake in the company.
Separately, Pfizer said it was abandoning the development of
its cholestrol-lowering drug, bococizumab, citing an "evolving
treatment landscape".
The company said the decision would reduce its adjusted 2016
earnings by 4 cents per share.
