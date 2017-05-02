May 2 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc reported a 2.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance.

The largest U.S. drugmaker's net profit rose to $3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.04 billion, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $12.78 billion. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)