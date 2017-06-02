June 2 u.s. Appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuits against pfizer claiming that its antidepressant zoloft causes birth defects--ruling 3RD U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS SAYS LOWER COURT JUDGE ACTED WITHIN HER DISCRETION IN EXCLUDING TESTIMONY FROM PLAINTIFFS' EXPERT APPEALS COURT SAYS CASE INVOLVED 315 CLAIMS AGAINST PFIZER, ALLEGING THAT ZOLOFT CAUSES CARDIAC BIRTH DEFECTS WHEN TAKEN DURING EARLY PREGNANCY