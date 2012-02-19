LONDON Feb 19 Pfizer Inc plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The pharmaceuticals group has been in discussions with bankers over an initial public offering that would look to place up to 19.9 percent of the unit's shares in the autumn, according to people familiar with the talks, cited by the newspaper.

The giant drug company is examining the best way to spin off the division valued at about $18 billion, the article published on the FT's website said.

Pfizer will announce a decision in the coming months for its animal health business, the largest of its type in the world, the FT said.