* Settlement relates to payments in eight countries
* Pfizer to pay $26.3 million to SEC
* Affected countries include Russia, Bulgaria, China, Italy
Aug 7 Pfizer Inc agreed to pay $26.3
million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part
of a settlement with the U.S. government following a probe into
the drugmaker's use of illegal payments to win business
overseas, according to court papers released on Tuesday.
The company also entered a deferred prosecution agreement
with the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the papers.
Any financial settlement with the DOJ was not immediately
announced.
The settlement, which was expected, is part of a broad
crackdown on bribery by multinational companies in foreign
countries that has affected several of the world's top
pharmaceutical companies.
The agreement resolves issues dating back to 2004 relating
to improper payments to officials by Pfizer units in Russia,
Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Czech Republic, China and
Italy.
The 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it illegal for
U.S. companies and foreign firms whose stock is traded in the
United States to bribe government officials in foreign
countries.