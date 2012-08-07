* Pfizer to pay $60.2 mln to settle foreign bribery charges
* Settlement also involves Wyeth
* Settlement is part of broad crackdown on bribery overseas
By Toni Clarke
Aug 7 Pfizer Inc has agreed to pay $60.2
million to settle a U.S. government probe of the drugmaker's use
of illegal payments to win business overseas, government
officials said on Tuesday.
The settlement is part of a broad crackdown on bribery by
multinational companies in foreign countries that has hit
several of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies.
Pfizer in 2004 became the first pharmaceutical company to
volunteer information about past wrongdoing to the Justice
Department, but the case has taken years to resolve.
Last year, Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay $70
million to settle U.S. charges that it paid bribes and kickbacks
to win business in Greece, Iraq, Poland and Romania, the first
such settlement by a big drug company.
The 1977 Foreign Corrupt Practices Act makes it illegal for
U.S. companies and foreign firms whose stock is traded in the
United States to bribe government officials in foreign
countries.
Eight of the world's top 10 drugmakers have warned of
potential costs related to charges of corruption in overseas
markets, according to a Reuters examination of U.S. filings.
Pfizer's general counsel, Amy Schulman, said of the
settlement, "The actions which led to this resolution were
disappointing, but the openness and speed with which Pfizer
voluntarily disclosed and addressed them reflects our true
culture and the real value we place on integrity and meeting
commitments."
According to a complaint filed by the Securities and
Exchange Commission in U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, Pfizer's misconduct dates back to 2001. Company
employees bribed foreign officials to use Pfizer's products and
boost prescriptions, the complaint said.
The improper payments were made to officials in Russia,
Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Czech Republic, China and
Italy.
In China, for example, Pfizer employees hosted "club-like
meetings" with recreational and entertainment activities for
government doctors who wrote a lot of prescriptions.
The company also created programs under which government
doctors could accumulate points based on the number of
prescriptions they wrote for Pfizer products. The points could
be redeemed for gifts ranging from medical books to cell phones,
tea sets, and reading glasses.
Separately, the SEC charged Wyeth, which Pfizer acquired in
2009, with similar violations. The agency said subsidiaries
marketing Wyeth's nutritional products in China, Indonesia and
Pakistan bribed government doctors with cash, BlackBerrys, cell
phones and other incentives.
Pfizer and Wyeth agreed to separate settlements in which
they will pay a total of more than $45 million. They neither
admitted nor denied wrongdoing.
In a parallel action, the U.S. Department of Justice said a
Pfizer subsidiary, Pfizer H.C.P. Corp, had agreed to pay a $15
million penalty to resolve a department investigation of similar
violations.
Pfizer H.C.P. admitted that between 1997 and 2006, it paid
more than $2 million of bribes to government officials in
Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan and Russia, and admitted that it
made more than $7 million in profits as a result of the bribes,
the Justice Department said.
Pfizer H.C.P.'s penalty was reduced because of Pfizer Inc's
cooperation in the ongoing investigation of other companies and
individuals, the department said. The agreement requires the
company to implement rigorous internal controls and to cooperate
fully with the department.