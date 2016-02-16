(Corrects to $784.6 million from $794 million in headline and
first paragraph)
Feb 16 Pfizer Inc said its Wyeth unit
has agreed to pay $784.6 million to settle cases related to the
calculation of Medicaid rebates for a drug between 2001 and
2006.
The claims alleged that Wyeth's calculation of rebates for
Protonix violated the Federal Civil False Claims Act and other
laws.
Pfizer also said it was reissuing its financial results for
the fourth quarter and the full year to reflect this charge.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)