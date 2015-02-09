Feb 9 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it entered into an agreement with Goldman, Sachs & Co to buy back $5 billion of its stock.

Pfizer said the accelerated share repurchase was assumed in the forecast for the full year it provided last month.

Under the agreement, which forms a part of Pfizer's existing buyback authorization, about 150 million shares will be bought.

The settlement is expected during or prior to the third quarter.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $33.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)