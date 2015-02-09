Feb 9 Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it
entered into an agreement with Goldman, Sachs & Co to buy back
$5 billion of its stock.
Pfizer said the accelerated share repurchase was assumed in
the forecast for the full year it provided last month.
Under the agreement, which forms a part of Pfizer's existing
buyback authorization, about 150 million shares will be bought.
The settlement is expected during or prior to the third
quarter.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $33.06 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
