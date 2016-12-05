Dec 5 Pfizer Inc said on Monday its
cancer drug, Bosulif, was found effective in a late-stage study
on previously untreated patients with a form of blood and bone
marrow cancer that is characterized by the abnormal production
of white blood cells.
Most people with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) have a
genetic mutation, called the Philadelphia chromosome, which
causes the bone marrow to make an enzyme that triggers the
development of abnormal and unhealthy white blood cells.
Bosulif is already approved to treat adults with
Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+) CML who are resistant or
intolerant to prior therapy.
Pfizer said on Monday it would work with regulators to seek
approval for the drug to be used on previously untreated Ph+ CML
patients.
