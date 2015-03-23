(Adds details on FDA decision that allows resumed testing)
By Ransdell Pierson
March 23 Pfizer Inc and Eli Lilly and Co
will resume late-stage studies of their drug tanezumab
for chronic pain after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
lifted a partial hold on trials of it and similar medicines.
Pfizer expects to receive a $200 million upfront payment
from Lilly as a result of the development, the companies said on
Monday.
The FDA, in December 2012, restricted clinical studies of
tanezumab and other pain drugs that work by blocking a protein
called nerve growth factor (NGF), because of nervous-system side
effects seen in animal studies conducted by other companies. But
the agency allowed trials of the non-narcotic medicine against
terminal cancer pain to continue.
Pfizer and Lilly said they will now resume the chronic pain
studies because the FDA, after reviewing positive nonclinical
data on the nervous system responses to tanezumab, had lifted
the partial hold.
If tanezumab is approved, it could have sales of $100
million in 2020, Cowen and Co has forecast, which could grow
further as the drug is approved for new pain conditions.
Still, Tanezumab could face competition from anti-NGF drugs
being developed by others, including a partnership of Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi.
Shares of Pfizer surged 2.9 percent to $35.23 in morning
trading Monday. Eli Lilly was up 1.3 percent at $77.10.
Pfizer and Lilly agreed in 2013 to jointly develop and sell
tanezumab for several pain-related conditions, with the
companies equally sharing development expenses and future sales.
Tanezumab had shown initial promise in relieving pain in the
knee and lower back, but Pfizer in 2010 suspended large
late-stage trials of the drug for those conditions due to
reports that patients' osteoarthritis had worsened.
The FDA, however, later recommended that the osteoarthritis
trials continue if safeguards were put in place and patients did
not simultaneously take other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory
drugs.
One of Pfizer's biggest products is Celebrex, another pain
and arthritis drug, which had global sales last year of $2.7
billion. But its sales are expected to plunge this year,
following the drug's loss of U.S. marketing exclusivity in
December.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing
by Bernadette Baum)