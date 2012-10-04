Oct 4 Pfizer Inc said a late-stage study of its Prevenar 13 vaccine met the main trial goal, and the data will help to expand a European regulatory application for the vaccine.

The main goal of the study was to show that the immune response to the vaccine in the 18 to 49 year old age group was non-inferior when compared to the response in the 60 to 64 year group.

Prevenar, known as Prevnar in the United States and one of Pfizer's top-selling products, prevents infection by streptococcus pneumoniae - a bacterium that can cause pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.

Prevenar 13 protects against 13 strains of the streptococcus pneumoniae, while Prevenar protects against seven strains.