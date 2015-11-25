AstraZeneca's asthma drug fails in study
May 10 Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said its asthma drug failed to meet the main goal of significantly reducing the annual asthma exacerbation rate in a late-stage study.
Nov 25 Pfizer Inc said its blockbuster pain drug, Lyrica, had failed to show benefit in patients suffering from a type of post-traumatic nerve pain, in a late-stage study.
The drug did not lead to pain reduction in patients compared with a placebo, the company said on Wednesday.
Currently, there is no approved treatment in the United States for post-traumatic neuropathic pain.
Lyrica, which generated $1.22 billion in sales in the third quarter, is already approved to treat nerve pain associated with diabetes, shingles, spinal cord injury and fibromyalgia. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
JERUSALEM, May 10 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday a jump in revenue and a narrower loss for the first quarter, and raised its outlook for 2017.