Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Pfizer Ltd(PFIZ.NS) surged as much as 18.1 percent to mark their highest intraday level since December 9, after the company said a unit of its parent Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) will buy a near 61 percent stake from two other units after an internal restructuring.

Pfizer East India B.V. Netherlands will buy a 29.52 percent stake in Pfizer Ltd from Pfizer Investments Netherlands B.V's for 1,537 rupees a share.

In addition, Pfizer East India B.V. Netherlands will receive a 31.42 percent stake in Pfizer Ltd from Pfizer Corp Panama as a gift for no remuneration.

"There are also hopes that the parent will further increase stake in Pfizer Ltd after completion of merger with Wyeth," said Ranjit Kapadia, an analyst at Centrum Broking who tracks the sector.

Pfizer Ltd is to take over local affiliate Wyeth Ltd (WLED.NS), the companies said on November 23.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui)