WASHINGTON Feb 6 Pfizer Inc, the
world's largest drugmaker, has beaten back generic competition
for the pain medicine Lyrica, its biggest product, with a U.S.
appeals court ruling that competing generic products would
infringe on the company's patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which
handles all patent appeals, ruled on Thursday that Teva
Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, Lupin Ltd, Actavis
Inc and other generic competitors had infringed on
Pfizer's patents.
The decision upholds a ruling by the U.S. District Court for
the District of Delaware that said that the generic versions may
not be sold.
Lyrica, which is approved to treat neuropathic pain caused
by diabetes, shingles and other conditions, is Pfizer's biggest
product, with global sales in 2013 of $4.6 billion. It had U.S.
sales in 2013 of $1.96 billion.
Pfizer shares were up 0.5 percent at $30.81 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.