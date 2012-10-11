PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 5
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 11 Pfizer Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental pain drug showed the drug's long-term safety profile was comparable to those of other similar formulations.
The trial was testing the safety of the drug, called ALO-02, when administered for up to 12 months.
The drug uses a technology that discourages common methods of drug abuse associated with prescription opioid use.
June 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.