Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said on Monday that
Prevenar 13, a drug widely used to prevent infection in
children, showed in a study of 85,000 people that it prevented
community-acquired pneumonia in individuals age 65 and older.
Prevenar, one of Pfizer's biggest drugs, also worked as a
vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease, the drugmaker said.
Wall Street analysts have closely watched the trial, whose
positive results were seen as extending the drug's use and
pushing Prevenar sales to more than $5 billion.
Pfizer shares traded up 3.6 percent at $32.60 in premarket
activity after closing at $31.46 on Friday.