April 17 Pfizer Inc was cleared of
liability on Friday in the first of more than 1,000 U.S.
lawsuits to go to trial alleging that its antidepressant Zoloft
can cause birth defects, a company spokeswoman said.
Plaintiff Kristyn Pesante said that Pfizer failed to warn
that using Zoloft during pregnancy could cause birth defects,
and sought damages after her son was born with a cardiac birth
defect, according to her lawsuit. Jurors in St. Louis, Missouri,
deliberated just a few hours before returning a verdict in
Pfizer's favor, according to Pfizer spokeswoman Neha Wadhwa.
