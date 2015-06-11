NEW YORK, June 11 A U.S. jury on Thursday found
Pfizer Inc not liable in a lawsuit claiming its
antidepressant Zoloft caused birth defects in an eight-year old
girl whose mother took the drug while pregnant, according to a
company spokeswoman.
The verdict from Philadelphia state court comes in a 2011
lawsuit brought on behalf of Mia Robinson, who suffers from a
congenital heart defect alleged to have been caused by her
mother's Zoloft use. It is the second trial win for Pfizer,
which faces hundreds of similar lawsuits.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Chris Reese)