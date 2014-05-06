LONDON May 6 Britain will continue to speak with U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca about any potential takeover but any deal is a commercial decision, Prime Minister David Cameron's spokesman said.

When asked about the potential takeover by reporters, Cameron's spokesman said: "We will engage very actively with both companies in terms of the importance of R&D, of skills, of expanding the skill base in the UK and we will keep doing that."

The spokesman said a decision any deal was "a commercial decision between shareholders" and that the British government was "very clear that that is for the shareholders and no one else." (Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Michael Holden)