SYDNEY Feb 24 Australia's Patties Foods Ltd
scrapped its interim dividend on Tuesday as it weighs
the cost of a hepatitis outbreak linked to Chinese frozen
berries, while the government increases testing of imports from
related factories in China.
Australian and Chinese authorities are investigating the
outbreak. Around 20 people have been diagnosed with the disease
after eating the Patties berries, which were grown in Chile and
China before being packaged at the Chinese factory.
The outbreak, linked to poor hygiene and water supplies in
the Chinese packaging plant, reignited fears about the safety of
the Asian giant's food exports.
Patties, which recalled the contaminated products earlier
this month, said it was too early to assess the financial impact
but added "it is possible that ultimately the impact could prove
to be material."
Patties, the largest meat pie producing company in
Australia, on Tuesday reported a 6.1 percent fall in net profit
in the first half of the 2015 financial year to A$8.2 million
($6.4 million), from A$8.8 million a year earlier.
It also said it would not pay a first-half dividend. A year
earlier, Patties paid an interim dividend of A$0.032.
Meanwhile, the Australian government said it had moved to
100 percent screening of frozen berries from Chinese factories
linked to the outbreak. Foods imported by Australia are usually
randomly inspected at a rate of 5 percent of all consignments.
Australian officials are working with Chinese authorities
and are probing the supply chains of all importers of frozen
berries from China.
The Australian government has also kicked off a wider
assessment of the potential risks of importing berries from
around the world. That inquiry is expected to take several
weeks.
Shares in Patties were down 2.8 percent, against a broadly
higher market, on Tuesday at A$1.22. The stock has slumped 13
percent since Feb. 13, the last day of trade before the berry
recall was announced.
($1 = 1.2832 Australian dollars)
