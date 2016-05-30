* PEP offers A$1.65 a share to buy Patties Foods
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, May 30 Australian packaged food supplier
Patties Foods Ltd said on Monday it had received a
A$230 million ($165 million) takeover bid from private equity
firm Pacific Equity Partners (PEP).
The non-binding and conditional cash offer was priced at
A$1.65 a share, a 24-percent premium to Patties' Friday's close.
PEP also held out the possibility of an "unquoted equity
alternative", Patties said.
Patties, which makes frozen sweet and savoury foods
including pies, sausage rolls, pastries, crumbles and cakes, in
February posted a 12-percent decline in first-half net profit
largely due to the recall of a frozen berry product.
The company was forced to recall a frozen mixed berries
product last year amid concerns it had caused an outbreak of
hepatitis A. Laboratory tests later cleared the berries of
carrying the disease.
Patties on Monday said discussions with PEP were at an
advanced stage, urging shareholders not to take any action
against the deal.
"The board remains confident in management's plans for
growth in the core brands and the business is experiencing
strong momentum," Chairman Mark Smith said in a statement.
A PEP spokeswoman declined to comment on the issue.
Shares in Patties are up 16.7 percent so far this year. That
compares with a mere 2-percent gain in the benchmark S&P/ASX 200
index.
($1 = 1.3924 Australian dollars)
