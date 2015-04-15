SYDNEY, April 15 Australia's Patties Foods Ltd
said on Wednesday laboratory tests had cleared its
frozen mixed berries of carrying hepatitis A, two months after
it recalled the product amid concerns it had caused an outbreak
of the disease.
Since the Feb. 16 recall, the authorities have said more
than two dozen people have been diagnosed with the disease after
eating Patties Foods frozen berries that were grown in Chile and
China before being packaged in a Chinese plant.
Australia's Victoria state government said at the time that
the contamination had been traced back to China.
On Wednesday, Sydney-listed Patties said it had finished
testing the recalled "Nanna's Mixed Berries" and found no trace
of hepatitis in the products.
It added that a separate government test of its products,
based on eight randomly chosen packets, found one packet
contained a low level trace of hepatitis A, but it was unclear
if that level was enough to cause an infection.
The company, however, said it would stop selling the product
while it investigated alternative suppliers. Patties Food's did
not name its Chinese suppliers.
Patties shares were trading lower in a weaker overall market
but recovered after the announcement to close steady.
