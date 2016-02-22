SYDNEY Feb 22 Australian packaged food supplier
Patties Foods Ltd said first-half net profit fell 12
percent after last year's recall of frozen mixed berries
packaged in China that were linked to an outbreak of hepatitis
A.
Net profit was A$7.3 million ($5.22 million) for the six
months to Dec. 31, down from A$8.2 million in the previous
corresponding period, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The result included a 61.7 percent slump in frozen fruit
sales to A$15 million, and sales excluding the frozen fruit
division rose 2.8 percent, the company said.
Patties last year said laboratory tests had cleared the
frozen mixed berries of carrying hepatitis A.
($1 = 1.3972 Australian dollars)
