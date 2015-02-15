SYDNEY Feb 16 Shares in Australia's Patties
Foods Ltd fell as much as 18 percent on Monday after it
recalled its frozen berry products following a hepatitis A
outbreak that has been linked to poor hygiene and water supplies
in a Chinese packaging plant.
Patties has recalled several batches of its packaged mixed
berries on advice from the Victorian state government due to the
potential contamination. Five people have been diagnosed with
hepatitis A after eating the berries, the only common link
between the group.
Patties said its quality control testing had not shown any
safety issues with the products but further detailed
microbiological testing was being carried out. Shares were down
12.4 percent at A$1.20 in early trade, after falling as low as
A$1.14.
