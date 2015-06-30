WARSAW, June 30 Polish chip board maker Pfleiderer Grajewo plans to almost double its share capital by issuing shares worth 1.08 billion zlotys ($288.30 million) at current market prices to finance the takeover of its parent company Pfleiderer GmbH.

Grajewo plans to issue up to 40 million shares to finance the purchase of all Pfleiderer GmbH shares from Atlantik SA, Grajewo said in a statement on Tuesday.

Part of the proceeds from the share offer will be spent on cutting the combined company's debt, it said.

In a separate statement, Grajewo said the combined company planned to pay out 25-50 percent of consolidated net profit in dividends, starting with 2016 net profit.

Grajewo shares fell more than 10 percent.

The share issue is subject to a vote at a July 27 shareholder meeting.

