BUZZ-India's IDBI Bank falls; cenbank starts 'corrective action' over bad loans
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
May 9 Three months to March 31 (versus a year earlier, in billion rupees) Net profit 0.87 VS 0.81 Net sales 5.55 VS 5.01 (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Mumbai)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday
** Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of the country's largest airline, IndiGo, fall as much as 3.4 pct