BRIEF-Alliance Resource Partners announces pricing of $400 mln offering of senior notes
* Units priced private placement to eligible purchasers of $400 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
NEW YORK Dec 13 Procter & Gamble plans to reorganize its overseas business as part of Chief Executive A.G. Lafley's plans to cut costs, according to a Bloomberg report that cited three unidentified people briefed on the matter.
The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent is considering a merger of its Western European unit with its Eastern and Central Europe business, while its Indian business will combine with the Middle East and Africa to form another group, according to the story.
Bloomberg said the sources wished to remain anonymous because the plan was not expected to be announced until 2014.
Procter brought back Lafley as CEO in May after it heeded pressure from investors to show faster improvement. Lafley first joined Cincinnati-based P&G in 1977 and served as president and CEO from 2000 to 2009.
* Units priced private placement to eligible purchasers of $400 million principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025
SAN FRANCISCO, April 7 Twitter Inc on Friday dropped a lawsuit it filed the previous day against the U.S. Homeland Security Department, saying the government had withdrawn a summons for records about who was behind an account critical of President Donald Trump.