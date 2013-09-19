BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
* Bonanza Creek Energy Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
Sept 19 U.S. firm Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, which provides assisted living services for the elderly, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court filing on Thursday.
Chatsworth, which also offers nursing and dementia care, listed estimated liabilities of between $100-$500 million and assets of up to $10 million, according to the court document.
Chatsworth commenced Chapter 11 proceedings along with three of its affiliated entities.
The case is in re Chatsworth PGA Properties LLC, Case No. 13-12457, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.