WARSAW Nov 27 Poland's top utility PGE
is seeking penalties of $134.5 million from France's
Alstom for delays in building a 858 megawatt power
facility in the central town of Belchatow, the company said in a
statement on Sunday.
PGE said it had presented the Alstom consortium with a note
calling for it to pay a total of 257.7 million zlotys ($75.6
million) and 44.3 million euros ($58.9 million) within 14 days.
PGE said the facility was launched in late September, five
months behind schedule.
Alstom had no comment.
Alstom earlier this week challenged a PGE decision to pick a
$3.5 billion offer by a Polish consortium to build two power
units in the south west of the country.
($1 = 3.4084 Polish zlotys)
( $1 = 0.7536 euros)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Gabriela Baczynska;
Editing by David Holmes)