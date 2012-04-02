WARSAW, April 2 Poland's top utility PGE
is in talks with French nuclear reactor builder Areva
on cooperation in renewable energy projects, mainly
offshore windfarms, a Polish newspaper reported on Monday,
quoting an Areva official.
"We have held several preliminary talks with PGE on
cooperation in projects using renewable energy sources," Areva's
chief commercial officer Ruben Lazo was quoted as saying by
daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
Poland, which produces around 90 percent of its energy from
coal, is obliged by the European Union to increase the share of
renewables in its energy mix to 15.5 percent by 2020.
The country currently has no operational offshore windfarms,
but PGE's strategy calls for having 1 gigawatt in offshore
operations by 2020 and another 1 gigawatt by 2025.
The French group, which designs and supplies nuclear
reactors, is also in the race for Poland's first nuclear
project, which assumes the construction of at least one 3
gigawatt station by the early 2020s.
Areva said two weeks ago it would bid in the tender for
nuclear power technology, expected to be launched by PGE within
two months, jointly with French utility EDF.
Westinghouse, a U.S. unit of Japan's Toshiba, and
U.S.-Japanese GE Hitachi are also competing to
provide technology for the plant.
Last week, the Polish government launched a two-year
campaign aimed at convincing Poles to back the plan. It
presented a MillwardBrown SMG/KRC survey conducted earlier this
year, showing 51 percent of Poles supported nuclear energy
versus 45 percent against it.