WARSAW Dec 15 Changing the head of PGE , Poland's biggest electricity producer, is aimed at speeding up the company's key investments, treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.

"One should not expect any slowdown of the key investment processes, but a speeding up of them rather. This will have no negative impact on investment projects," Budzanowski told reporters.

PGE is responsible for introducing nuclear energy to Poland, among others. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dan Lalor)