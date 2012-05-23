WARSAW May 23 Poland's top utility PGE
will likely drop its 7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion)
purchase of smaller state-owned group Energa after a court
upheld a decision by the competition authority to block the
deal, a newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the court rejected PGE's appeal to let
the merger agreed in January 2011 go ahead, saying the
state-controlled utility already had a dominant position in
power generation.
"We'll probably won't do it (appeal)," Gazeta Wyborcza
quoted an unnamed PGE official as saying. "Why would we? We
don't have a chance."
The state-controlled PGE declined to comment.
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)