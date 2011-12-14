WARSAW Dec 14 Poland may scrap plans to
merge the country's biggest electricity producer PGE
and smaller rival Energa, both state controlled, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.
Last year, PGE signed a 7.5 billion zloty deal to buy an 84
percent stake in Energa from the government, but the merger was
blocked at the start of 2011 by the state antimonopoly
office.
PGE appealed, but the antimonopoly court has yet to make a
ruling.
PGE may receive a green light from the treasury ministry to
withdraw from the deal and spend the money on foreign
acquisitions instead, the daily reported, while Energa could be
privatised through a bourse.
Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski told Dziennik that
prolonging the antimonopoly procedure was damaging both
companies.
"We would like to find a final solution in 2012 at the
latest. If we do not have the court decision by then, we might
look into other scenarios," treasury ministry spokesman Maciej
Wewior told Reuters on Wednesday morning.
PGE was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Will Waterman)