WARSAW Nov 17 Poland's top utility PGE took the first step towards relaunching the sale of its telecoms unit Exatel on Thursday, asking banks interested in advising on the disposal of the unit to present their offers, a banking source told Reuters.

Last month, the state-controlled group said it would give the sale of Exatel another try after it scrapped its first attempt to sell the non-core business at the start of this year when it failed to attract satisfactory offers.

"PGE asked banks to place their offers for advising in the Exatel sale," the source said. "The process should relaunch around the end of the year."

PGE could not be immediately reached for comment.

Earlier this month, PGE and other owners of cellphone operator Polkomtel sold it to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak for 18 billion zlotys ($5.5 billion).

Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia, which snapped up smaller rival Dialog from copper miner KGHM last month for 944 million zlotys, has said it would be interested in buying Exatel.

Netia is also said to be among initial bidders for a small rival TK Telekom, owned by Polish state railways.

PGE shares lost 1.4 percent by 1239 GMT, roughly in line with the market. ($1 = 3.272 Polish Zlotys)