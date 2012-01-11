UPDATE 8-GE's new CEO Flannery to review portfolio with 'no constraint'
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
WARSAW Jan 11 Poland's top utility PGE plans to sell its telecom unit Exatel in 2012, the group's Chief Financial Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.
"Hopefully, this year we are going to sell Exatel," Ostrowski told a teleconference. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
* Flannery to take over as CEO on Aug. 1, chairman on Dec. 31
SANTIAGO, June 12 Two miners are missing after a small silver and gold mine owned by Mandalay Resources was flooded, the government said on Monday, adding that authorities are working with technical experts to see if the men have survived and can be rescued.