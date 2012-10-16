WARSAW Oct 16 Poland's top utility PGE said it bought a 60-megawatt windfarm from Spain's Gamesa as part of its drive to diversify beyond coal.

PGE, which did not reveal the financial details of the transaction, said on Tuesday the Zuromin windfarm in northern Poland has 30 wind turbines of 2 MW capacity each.

PGE Energia Odnawialna, the green energy unit of the state-controlled utility, previously bought a 48 MW Pelpin windfarm this year.

Poland has around 2,000 MW of installed wind energy, representing more than 5 percent of the power system's total capacity. Under EU law at least 15 percent of Poland's energy production must come from renewable sources by 2020.

The coal-reliant country is in the process of overhauling its plan for renewable support and looking to increase funding for solar power and offshore wind, while decreasing support for onshore wind energy and biomass. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)