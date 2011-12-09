WARSAW Dec 9 Poland's top utility PGE will not take part in building a planned nuclear power plant in Lithuania and is no longer in talks with Russia's Rosatom on energy imports from Kaliningrad, the company said on Friday.

Earlier this, year Lithuania selected a consortium of General Electric and Hitachi to build a 1.3 gigawatt plant by 2020 and invited PGE to participate in the project.

"In the face of conditions that PGE found unacceptable at this stage and taking into account other key projects, we have decided to suspend our participation in this project before its takes the form of any formal obligations," PGE CEO Tomasz Zadroga was quoted as saying in a statement.

Rosatom has planned to build a first 1 gigawatt unit in the Kaliningrad-based nuclear power plant by 2016, with a second unit going online in 2018.

Warsaw also named PGE to build Poland's first nuclear power plant due early in next decade with capacity of 3 gigawatts. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska. Editing by Jane Merriman)