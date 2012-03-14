(Adds dropped word 'but' in second paragraph)
* 2011 net up 39 pct to 4.9 bln zlotys vs. 4.8 bln polled
* Says hardcoal prices could grow up to 15 pct in 2012
WARSAW, March 14 Polish state-controlled
power generator PGE reported a 39 percent rise in net
profits on Wednesday and more than doubled the dividend payout
thanks to one-off gains but warned of rising coal prices this
year.
The company raised the dividend to 1.32 zlotys a share from
0.65 zlotys last time but cautioned that domestic coal prices
would grow by as much as 15 percent this year, which could eat
into its profits.
"Such growth would have a negative impact on PGE's margins
in generation," said Stanislaw Ozga, an analyst at DM PKO BP.
PGE, whose power output rose by 7 percent last year to 57
terawatt hours, produces around two thirds of its power by
burning lignite from its own mines, while hardcoal - which it
buys in, represents over a quarter of its fuel mix.
The group, which recently appointed a new chief executive as
part of a management reshuffle at several state companies, said
it earned a record 4.9 billion zlotys last year, in large part
thanks to a 1.7 billion profit from the sale of its stake in
cellphone operator Polkomtel.
Analysts expected a net profit of 4.8 billion zlotys.
At 0802 GMT shares in PGE were up 0.8 percent, while
Warsaw's main market index WIG20 was up 0.9 percent.
PGE's share price is down 7 percent this year, in line with the
WIG20's move.
($1=3.1390 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)